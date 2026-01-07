Johnston scored a power-play goal, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Despite the three-goal loss, Johnston ended the game on a high note for the Stars with his power-play twine finder with less than two minutes remaining. With the late score, he now has 23 goals, 49 points, 105 shots on net and 33 blocks through 43 games this season. Since Nov. 25, he has slightly raised his scoring frequency with 28 points in 21 games. He has developed into the clear top option up the center of the ice for Dallas and has an outside shot at reaching the 100-point threshold this season. To do so, he would need 51 points in the remaining 39 games, which will be a true test to his rising stardom in the NHL. Regardless, he projects as an elite player in fantasy for the foreseeable future.