Johnston scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Johnston has scored in consecutive contests as he continues to make a strong case to stay in the NHL this year. The 19-year-old's tally was all the Stars could put past Bruins goal Linus Ullmark in Tuesday's contest. Through seven games, Johnston has three goals, one helper, nine shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while working mainly on the third line.