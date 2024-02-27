Johnston notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Johnston set up fellow youngster Logan Stankoven's first NHL goal at 18:17 of the second period. It's a glimpse into the future for the Stars, though Johnston is already an established key part of the NHL roster. The 20-year-old has nine points through 11 outings in February and has matched his rookie-year production with 41 points through 60 appearances. Johnston has added 141 shots on net and a plus-1 rating this season while filling a middle-six role.