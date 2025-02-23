Johnston scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-2 victory over New Jersey.

Johnston's goal was a shortie into the empty net with nine seconds remaining in the contest. He has 17 goals, 32 assists and 151 shots in 56 games, and he's on pace for his first 70-plus point season. Johnston was the 23rd overall pick in 2021, and he has emerged as perhaps the most impactful player so far from that draft. His 155 points (73 goals, 82 assists; 220 games) top all performers from that class. So do his goals.