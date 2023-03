Johnston put up a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Johnston has a goal and two helpers during his three-game point streak. The three hits he doled out Wednesday also marked a career high in a single game. The 19-year-old center is up to 27 points (six on the power play), 116 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 61 appearances.