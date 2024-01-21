Johnston scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Johnston seems to be settling in well as the first-line right wing -- he has a pair of multi-point efforts over the last three games. The natural center has actually taken some pressure off of Roope Hintz, who had two faceoffs compared to Johnston's 11 in Saturday's game. Johnston is up to 13 tallies, 15 helpers, 96 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 45 appearances this season, a stronger pace than he had in a 41-point rookie campaign a year ago.