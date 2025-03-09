Johnston scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Johnston, fresh off of signing a five-year, $42 million contract with the Stars on Friday, tallied just 5:48 into this contest. The Oilers took over after that, but it's a positive sign that Johnston and Mikko Rantanen were able to connect on the power play in their first game together after the Stars committed a total of $138 million to the two players on their new contracts. During his nine-game point streak, Johnston has nine goals and six assists, and he's up to 24 tallies, 60 points (21 on the power play), 170 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 63 outings this season.