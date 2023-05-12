Johnston scored a goal on his sole shot Thursday as the Stars drove to a 5-2 victory over the 'Canes.

Johnston didn't get a lot of attention during the regular season despite scoring 24 goals and 41 points as a 19-year-old. In the postseason, he has had something of a coming-out party. He has been a problem for opposing teams most nights, even if it's not always showing up on the scoresheet. Despite strong play, he has just three goals and five points through 11 games. He's an exciting depth option, but the results have not been consistent.