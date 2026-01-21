Johnston scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Johnston has remained steady in January with six goals and three assists over 10 contests. That's actually a little bit of a decline for the 22-year-old, who has been above a point-per-game pace for the much of the season. Through 50 outings, he has 26 goals, 28 helpers, 26 power-play points, 126 shots on net and a minus-2 rating.