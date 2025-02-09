Johnston scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Johnston had been held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the Stars' California trip. The 21-year-old bounced back Saturday, helping out on Matt Duchene's game-winning tally in the second period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. Johnston continues to shine in a top-six role, racking up 16 goals, 47 points (13 on the power play), 148 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 55 appearances.