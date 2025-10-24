Johnston scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Both of Johnston's points came on the power play. He's cooled down a bit since scoring in four straight games to start the season, but he still has five goals and three helpers through seven contests. The 22-year-old center has added 21 shots on net, seven blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating. He'll continue to play a prominent role throughout the year, and he's been even more important while Matt Duchene battles a nagging upper-body injury.