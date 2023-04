Johnston logged two assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Johnston had a hand in both of Evgenii Dadonov's second-period tallies. The two helpers were Johnston's first career playoff points, though it's safe to assume the 19-year-old will contribute at least some offense. He was strong this season with 24 goals, 17 assists and 160 shots on net over 82 regular-season contests.