Johnston scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Johnston has often been consistent but rarely explosive on offense. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 29, but he had five goals and eight helpers in the 29 games in between. He set up Evgenii Dadonov on the opening goal before his linemate returned the favor on the Stars' fourth tally. Johnston is up to 17 goals, 32 points, 127 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 67 appearances as a rookie.