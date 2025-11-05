Johnston recorded three assists, include one on the power play, and scored the winning goal in the shootout during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Johnston didn't find the back of the net in this comeback win but still played a significant role in the win, as he assisted in each of Dallas' goals. As if that wasn't enough, the star winger also dressed as the unsung hero in the shootout to give Dallas the win. Johnston has cracked the scoresheet in all but three of his appearances so far in 2025-26, tallying 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 13 contests while also posting four PIM, 43 shots on goal, five hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.