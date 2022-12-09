Johnston produced two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Johnston set up Miro Heiskanen's end-to-end rush for the Stars' second goal. In overtime, it was a more active play for Johnston, who stole the puck from a Senator and fed Tyler Seguin wide open in front of the net for the game-winning tally. While many of the world's top 19-and-under players will be heading to the World Junior Championship later this month, Johnston's strong play for the Stars will likely keep him in the NHL. He has three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings, and he's up to 12 points, 52 shots and a minus-2 rating in 27 contests overall.