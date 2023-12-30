Johnston logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Johnston set up Jamie Benn's third-period marker to give the Stars a 4-2 lead. It's been a rough December for Johnston, who has just five assists over 13 contests this month. His goal drought is at 15 games, but he's seen steady middle-six usage amid the slump. Overall, the 20-year-old center is at 21 points, 77 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 34 appearances. It's a stretch to say he's in a sophomore slump, but the lack of scoring won't make him appealing in redraft formats.