Johnston scored a power-play goal and took two shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Johnston was unable to record a fourth consecutive game with multiple points, but he boosted his current point streak to five games, tallying four goals and six assists over that span. The 22-year-old playmaker has been one of the Stars' most reliable and consistent scoring weapons this season and is up to 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 16 games. It's still early in the campaign, but it seems Johnston is on pace to surpass the 71-point output he delivered in 2024-25.