Johnston provided an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Johnston set up Miro Heiskanen on the game-tying goal in the third period. This was Johnston's third assist during his ongoing nine-game goal drought. The 20-year-old center has seen steady middle-six minutes despite the reduced offense. He's at 19 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 28 outings this season.