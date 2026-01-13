Johnston scored a goal on his lone shot during Monday's 3-1 victory over the Kings.

Johnston put the Stars on the board early in Monday's matchup by scoring just 3:44 into the game. He's now recorded five goals over his last five appearances, and he's generated points in seven of his last nine outings. The 22-year-old is now up to 25 goals and 51 points over 46 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, and he's on pace to surpass his career-best marks of 33 goals and 71 points.