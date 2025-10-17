Johnston scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Johnston has scored in four straight games and has a total of five points (two on the power play) to begin the year. The 22-year-old pulled the Stars within a goal late in the third period, but Quinn Hughes responded to cut off the comeback effort. Johnston's added 11 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating so far. He'll be leaned on a little more while Matt Duchene (upper body) is out of action.