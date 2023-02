Johnston notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Wild.

Johnston has logged three helpers over six games since his last goal. The 19-year-old rookie has also posted a plus-2 rating and 14 shots on net in that span -- he's contributing even if he doesn't get on the scoresheet all that regularly. For the season, he's produced 24 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 56 appearances.