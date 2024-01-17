Johnston notched a goal and an assist during Tuesday's win over Los Angeles.

Johnston is such a consistent player for the Stars and he has been rewarded with playing time and production. He was moved up to the first line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson and ended up with a goal and an assist on the night. The 20-year old is already on pace to surpass the 41 points from his rookie year, so being moved up to the first line should help him easily outpace that. Fantasy managers may want to consider placing him in their lineup.