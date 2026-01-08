Johnston scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Johnston stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 in the third period. Over his last 11 games, the 22-year-old has racked up eight goals, five assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. Johnston is up to 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) with 111 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 44 appearances this season. That's a career-best pace and it puts him ninth in the league in points through Wednesday's action, though he's also behind Dallas teammates Mikko Rantanen (59) and Jason Robertson (52).