Johnston (upper body) will play in Thursday's game versus the Blues, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Johnston was limited in practice earlier in the week, but moved to full-contact status Tuesday. The 20-year-old center is set to work with Jamie Benn and Ty Dellandrea on the third line. Johnston should also see power-play time to begin his second NHL campaign after posting 24 goals and 17 assists in 82 games as a rookie last season.