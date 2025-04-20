Johnston notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Johnston was able to chip in a helper on a Roope Hintz goal in the third period. The 21-year-old Johnston went 20 games without a multi-point performance to end the regular season, earning 12 points and 33 shots on net in that span. He totaled a career-high 71 points (33 goals, 38 helpers) in 2024-25, so he'll be a key figure for the Stars' offense. He's also got decent playoff experience for a 21-year-old, having earned 22 points over 38 outings across the last two postseasons.