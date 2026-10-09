Johnston recorded three assists, including one on the power play, and one shot on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Johnston was one of Dallas' primary playmakers, matching Rantanen with three assists while helping the Stars generate offense throughout the contest. The 23-year-old center also won seven of 11 faceoffs, providing a strong all-around contribution in the convincing victory, and he's up to four assists this season. He's lacking in the goals column, though, as he hasn't scored in four appearances despite taking 10 shots on goal.