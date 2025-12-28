Johnston delivered three assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Johnston didn't find the back of the net in this one, but the star forward made his presence felt by participating in the build-up of each of the Stars' three goals. Johnston remains one of the most productive forwards in the league this season and is up to 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 38 games. He's on pace to surpass the career-best 71-point haul he posted in 82 games during the 2024-25 regular season.