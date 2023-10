Johnston scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 5-3 win against the Blue Jackets.

Johnston deposited one into the empty net at 16:21 of the third period to make it 5-2, and he chipped in with the primary assist on Evgenii Dadonov's game-winning goal earlier in the final frame. Johnston also posted a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit. Johnston has lit the lamp in three of his past four games, collecting six points with a plus-4 rating during that span.