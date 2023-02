Johnston logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Johnston set up Evgenii Dadonov's tally in the second period. While the Stars have struggled in February, Johnston has held his own with a goal and three assists through nine games this month. The rookie center is up to 26 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 60 appearances this season.