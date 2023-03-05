Johnston scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Johnston's unassisted goal at 4:15 of the third period gave the Stars a 6-1 lead. The 19-year-old has a pair of goals and three assists during his five-game point streak, which has cemented him as a steady depth scorer in a balanced offense. He's up to 15 tallies, 14 assists, 119 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 63 outings. He led all Stars forwards with 17:53 of ice time Saturday, though the blowout nature of the win likely led to head coach Pete DeBoer resting some of his top guys late in the contest.