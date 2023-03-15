Johnston scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
The 19-year-old rookie logged 19:25 of ice time Tuesday, his highest mark of the season. Johnston's earned more time with five goals and four helpers over his last 10 contests. He's up to 18 tallies, 33 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 68 appearances.
More News
-
Stars' Wyatt Johnston: Picks up two points in win•
-
Stars' Wyatt Johnston: Tallies in big win•
-
Stars' Wyatt Johnston: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Stars' Wyatt Johnston: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Stars' Wyatt Johnston: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Stars' Wyatt Johnston: Registers assist Monday•