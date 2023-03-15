Johnston scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The 19-year-old rookie logged 19:25 of ice time Tuesday, his highest mark of the season. Johnston's earned more time with five goals and four helpers over his last 10 contests. He's up to 18 tallies, 33 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 68 appearances.