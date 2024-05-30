Johnston scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Johnston scored for the second game in a row, but instead of being part of a comeback, it was the opening goal in a loss. The center has two goals and two assists over his last three contests, giving him 15 points, 53 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating through 17 playoff outings. Johnston has shuffled around the lineup at times this postseason, but he's often been at or near the top of the ice time list among Stars forwards.