Johnston scored a goal on two shots and recorded two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Johnston prevented Juuse Saros from recording a shutout by scoring with the extra attacker in the dying moments of the third period, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback. The 23-year-old center reached eight goals through Dallas' first 24 games, allowing exactly one goal every three games, and he continues to receive prominent offensive opportunities in a prolific offense. His established role and elite scoring ability make him a valuable fantasy asset across most formats, as he's up to 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 22 appearances.