Johnston scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Johnston has six goals and six helpers over his last eight appearances. His tally in the second period of this contest tied it at 2-2. The 20-year-old center is up to 32 goals, 65 points, 212 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 79 outings overall. While he remains listed on the third line, his usage and production has made him a de facto top-six forward.