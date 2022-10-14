Johnston scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Johnston logged 13:33 of ice time in his NHL debut, and he also contributed the Stars' fourth goal. A first-round pick from 2021, Johnston has a chance to stick with the Stars if he impresses this year. His first look in a regular-season game came as a third-line center between Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov -- that stretches the Stars' scoring potential across three lines. Johnston is an easy hold in dynasty and keeper formats, but redraft managers may want to see a little bit more before picking him up.