Johnston scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Johnston has two goals in as many games this season. He turned defense into offense for his third-period tally, blocking a shot before taking off and converting on a breakaway. Johnston plays an important all-situations role, including on the first power-play unit, and he's sharing third-line minutes at even strength with Jason Robertson. Plug and play Johnston in fantasy lineups as long as the offense keeps rolling.