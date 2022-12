Johnston scored a goal on two shots during a 6-3 loss to the visiting Oilers on Wednesday.

Johnston, who has scored in consecutive contests for the second time in his 34-game career, gave the Stars a 2-1, second-period lead by converting a neutral-zone stretch pass from Mason Marchment. The 2021 first-round draft pick has endured goalless skids of at least eight games twice this season. The rookie's two recent tallies are the lone points he has produced in seven appearances.