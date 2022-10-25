Johnston scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

While it didn't impact the end result, Johnston was able to net his second goal in six NHL contests. The 19-year-old center has added an assist, eight shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while logging third-line minutes. General manager Jim Nill said earlier Monday that the Stars will continue to monitor Johnston's performance, but it "looks like he's earned a spot" on the NHL roster for the season, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports. He can play in three more games before the first year of his entry-level contract would kick in, and it appears that will happen this season barring a drastic change.