Johnston scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Johnston had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, though the Stars scored just twice in that span. The 22-year-old center got a turn on the top line, officially, amid the team's lineup shuffle, and it worked to spark the offense. Regardless of where he's listed, Johnston is one of the Stars' most important all-situations forwards. He's produced seven goals, four assists, 40 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 12 appearances, putting him on track to match or surpass last year's 71-point output from 82 regular-season contests.