Johnston scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Johnston enters the Stars' bye week on a heater, with four goals and five assists over his last nine games. The 20-year-old has improved after moving to a line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Johnston is up to 14 goals, 18 assists, 110 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 49 contests, offering steady secondary offense in standard fantasy formats.