Johnston found the back of the net in Dallas' 4-1 victory over Minnesota in Game 6 on Friday.

Johnston entered the action with just one point (an assist) in five playoff contests this year. The 19-year-old rookie picked an opportune time for his first career goal though. The tally came midway through the second period to put Dallas ahead 2-0, and it proved to be the series-clinching marker. During the regular season, Johnston had 24 goals and 41 points in 82 outings.