Johnston scored a pair of goals on four shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Johnston tallied 1:13 into the game to open the scoring and added a second goal in the middle frame. The second-year center has picked up five goals and three assists over his last seven appearances. For the season, he's at nine tallies, seven helpers, 49 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests. He had 41 points in 82 contests as a rookie last year, but it seems like a stretch to think he can sustain his current pace over a full campaign.