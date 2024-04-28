Johnston scored two goals on eight shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Johnston opened the scoring in the first period with a backhand tally, then went top shelf at 16:23 of overtime to finish off the Stars' first win of the first-round series. The 20-year-old led the Stars' onslaught with eight shots, double the amount he put up in the first two games of the series. He was moved to the top line Saturday, and given the result, he may stay there moving forward. Johnston has three points, 12 shots, four hits and three blocked shots in the postseason.