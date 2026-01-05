default-cbs-image
Johnston scored two goals in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Johnston ended a three-game goal drought with his two goals here, finding the back of the net in the second and third periods to boost his season-long tally to 22 goals. Johnston has found ways to produce on offense for the Stars and has racked up 11 points (six goals, five assists) over his last 10 games.

