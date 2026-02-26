Johnston scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Johnston broke the deadlock for the Stars in the latter stages of the first period with a tip-in, and then he made it a 4-0 game with a power-play tally at the 6:14 mark of the second frame. Johnston is up to 31 goals on the season, and he's scored 19 of those with the man advantage. The star winger leads the NHL in power-play goals and is tied for eighth in goals overall.