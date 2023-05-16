Johnston scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kraken in Game 7.

Johnston caught the Kraken napping, beating them to a loose puck and then roofing a shot off Philipp Grubauer's shoulder and into the net. It was the series-clinching tally for the Stars, and it came just a day after Johnston turned 20 years old. The rookie center has four goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating through 13 playoff appearances while filling a middle-six role.