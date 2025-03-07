Johnston signed an five-year, $42 million contract extension with Dallas on Friday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

The Stars are certainly spending money Friday as they signed Mikko Rantanen earlier in the day to an eight-year, $96 million deal. Johnston is on an eight-game point streak, tallying eight goals and six assists. The 21-year-old has 23 goals and 36 assists, including 20 points on the power play this season.