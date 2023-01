Johnston notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Johnston has turned it up a bit on offense with two goals and two helpers over his last five contests. The 19-year-old assisted on a goal by linemate Ty Dellandrea in the first period of Friday's game. For the season, Johnston has 22 points, 94 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 51 outings while earning middle-six minutes.