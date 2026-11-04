Johnston recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.

Johnston recorded his fourth multi-point game over his last six outings in Tuesday's clash. The first of his two helpers came on Jason Robertson's power play goal early in the second period. Overall, the 23-year-old center now has 10 assists, 13 points and 34 shots on net across 13 outings this season. He's currently rolling with nine points over his last six outings. If Johnston can continue to heat up after a slow start to the 2026-27 campaign, he could challenge the 90-point threshold for the first time in his career.