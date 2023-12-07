Johnston recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Johnston has two assists over his first three games in December. The center was solid with nine points across 14 contests in November while filling a middle-six role. Johnston is up to nine goals, nine helpers, 59 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 24 outings this season. The 20-year-old shot 15.0 percent last season as a rookie and is shooting 15.3 percent in 2023-24, so this pace is likely sustainable.